Do you love Millwall? Try score over 85% on this quiz about some of their best ever players

Millwall are a club with plenty of history to dive into.

It’s interesting history at that, with many good players passing through the club over the years.

There have been others not-so-good, but we are keeping things positive here, putting together a 24-question quiz looking at six of the best that have played for Millwall.

Do you know your stuff or is getting above 85% a challenge?

Take on the quiz below and let us know how you get on:

1 of 24 In what year was Teddy Sheringham born? 1960 1962 1964 1966