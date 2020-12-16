Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Millwall

Do you love Millwall? Here’s 19 basic questions about the Lions that almost every fan of the club should be getting right

Published

13 mins ago

on

Millwall are enduring a testing period under Gary Rowett right now.

Despite an impressive start to the campaign, which saw them within touch of the top-two, their recent run of results has left Lions supporters looking anxiously over their shoulder heading into the festive period.

But as Christmas is approaching, we’ve made a 19-question Millwall quiz that all fans should breeze throughout without too many problems.

Test yourself below and then send in your scores on social media!

1 of 19

When were Millwall formed?


