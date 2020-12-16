Millwall
Do you love Millwall? Here’s 19 basic questions about the Lions that almost every fan of the club should be getting right
Millwall are enduring a testing period under Gary Rowett right now.
Despite an impressive start to the campaign, which saw them within touch of the top-two, their recent run of results has left Lions supporters looking anxiously over their shoulder heading into the festive period.
But as Christmas is approaching, we’ve made a 19-question Millwall quiz that all fans should breeze throughout without too many problems.
Test yourself below and then send in your scores on social media!