Middlesbrough
Do you love Middlesbrough? Here’s 19 basic questions about Boro that almost every fan of the club should be getting right
Middlesbrough’s supporters are among the most loyal in the EFL.
Not many could handle cup finals, European adventures, promotions and relegations all within just a couple of short decades.
That’s before we even get into the time that the club almost went out of business in 1986, but I digress.
Fans have little to prove to anyone but it’s certainly interesting to see how much supporters do actually know about the Teessiders.
With that in mind have a go of our quiz and test yourself!