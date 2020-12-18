Do you love Mansfield Town? Here’s 19 basic questions about the Stags that almost every fan of the club should be getting right

Mansfield Town are struggling at the wrong end of the League Two standings.

Following on from narrowly avoiding relegation last season, Mansfield are still struggling for consistency – with victories extremely hard to come by this term.

But how much do you know about the club?

Well, you can test your knowledge on our 19-question quiz, which we think all Mansfield supporters should get close to 100 percent without too many problems.

1 of 19 When were Mansfield founded? 1877 1887 1897 1907