Do you love Lincoln City? Here’s 19 basic questions about the Imps that almost every fan of the club should be getting right

Published

9 mins ago

on

It would be understandable if Lincoln City fans are feeling a little extra festive this year, with their side flying in League One.

There’s no doubt that it’s a fantastic time to be a fan of the Imps, particularly with a busy Christmas period ahead.

The next few weeks are going to be packed full of EFL football but as it’s Christmas, we’ve put together a 19-question Lincoln quiz that all supporters should be able to enjoy…

1. True or False, Sincil Bank Stadium was opened earlier than 1900?


