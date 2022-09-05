Leyton Orient
Do you love Leyton Orient? Try score over 85% on this quiz about some of their best ever players
After a solid 13th place finish last season, Leyton Orient will be hoping they can push further up the table this year.
Orient have got off to a strong start this season and are yet to lose a league game meaning they currently sit at the top of the table.
It’s a long season ahead but Orient will be hoping they can carry on their good form as they prepare for a game against Tranmere this weekend.
While things are going well, we’re keeping the spirits high with this quiz looking back at some of the best Orient players.