Do you love Leyton Orient? Here’s 19 basic questions about the O’s that almost every fan of the club should be getting right

Leyton Orient are enjoying a steady second campaign back in the EFL.

After avoiding relegation last season, the London outfit have quickly adapted to life in League Two and will be hoping to push on over the festive period, and keep up the pressure on the top-seven.

But exactly how much do you know about the O’s?

Here, we’ve made a 19-question quiz, which we believe all Orient fans should get through without too many difficulties.…

1 of 19 When were Leyton Orient founded? 1871 1881 1891 1901