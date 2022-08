Hull City have had some top players over the years but how much do you know about them?

In the following quiz on the Tigers, we’re taking a look at some of the best players to wear the amber and black and asking you to see if you can get over 85% on questions concerning them.

1 of 30 When did Dean Windass make his debut for Hull City? 1989 1991 1978 1986