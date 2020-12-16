Huddersfield Town News
Do you love Huddersfield Town? Here’s 19 basic questions about the Terriers that almost every fan of the club should be getting right
Huddersfield Town are a club with a lot of history.
In a way, they were minnows in the Premier League when they burst into the top-flight in 2017, but their long history tells an interesting story.
Here, we have looked to piece together a 19-question quiz all about Huddersfield Town, looking at that history, alongside some more recent events.
Can you get 100% and prove you are a diehard Huddersfield Town fan?
Let us know how you get on…