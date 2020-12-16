Do you love Huddersfield Town? Here’s 19 basic questions about the Terriers that almost every fan of the club should be getting right

Huddersfield Town are a club with a lot of history.

In a way, they were minnows in the Premier League when they burst into the top-flight in 2017, but their long history tells an interesting story.

Here, we have looked to piece together a 19-question quiz all about Huddersfield Town, looking at that history, alongside some more recent events.

Can you get 100% and prove you are a diehard Huddersfield Town fan?

Let us know how you get on…

1 of 19 In what year were Huddersfield Town founded? 1906 1907 1908 1909