Do you love Hartlepool United? Try score over 85% on this quiz about some of their best ever players

It’s been a tough start to the season for Hartlepool United, who are battling at the wrong end of League Two right now.

They finished 17th last term but it’s not looking like they’re going to be improving on that this term at the moment. Indeed, it could be a season battling relegation for Pools.

Our quiz today is for supporters that love the club. We want you to try and score over 85% on this quiz about some of their best ever players…

1 of 24 1. In which decade did Eddie Blackburn play for the club? 1960s 1970s 1980s 1990s