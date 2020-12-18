Do you love Grimsby Town? Here’s 19 basic questions about the Mariners that almost every fan of the club should be getting right

It’s been a challenging season so far for Grimsby Town.

Sitting 20th in the League Two table, Ian Holloway’s side are just three points clear of the relegation zone, and will be desperate to avoid relegation back to the National League this season.

But just how much do you know about Grimsby Town?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 19 questions about the club that the vast majority of Grimsby fans should be getting right.

Can you get 100%?

1 of 19 What colours do Grimsby predominantly play in? Blue and White Red and White Black and White Red and Blue