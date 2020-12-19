Do you love Exeter City? Here’s 19 basic questions about the Grecians that almost every fan of the club should be getting right

It’s been a promising season for Exeter City so far.

Matt Taylor’s side currently sit sixth in the League Two table, and will be hoping to secure promotion back to League One by the end of the campaign.

But just how much do you know about Exeter City?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 19 questions about the club that the vast majority of Exeter fans ought to be getting right.

Can you get 100%?

1 of 19 What colours do Exeter predominantly wear? Blue and White Red and White Black and White Red and Blue