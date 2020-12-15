Do you love Doncaster Rovers? Here’s 19 basic questions about Donny that almost every fan of the club should be getting right

Doncaster Rovers are hoping for a positive campaign.

After missing out on the play-offs as a result of the premature end of the League One season, it seems that the South Yorkshire side mean business this time around.

Darren Moore is determined to replicate the club’s achievements in 2018 where they finished in the top six – something that they’re firmly on track to do.

If they’re to manage it they’ll need their supporters onside.

But how much do fans of Donny really know about the club? Have a go of the quiz to test yourself.

1 of 19 What league do Doncaster Rovers play in? Premier League Championship League One League Two