Do you love Derby County? Here’s 19 basic questions about the Rams that almost every fan of the club should be getting right

It’s safe to say that it’s not been the best few months for Derby County, who continue to struggle in the Championship.

The Rams are currently sat 22nd in the second-tier standings, and are without a permanent manager in the dugout, with the club relieving Phillip Cocu of his duties in charge of the club earlier this year.

But do you love Derby County? Test your knowledge on the club in our 19-question quiz and see if you can score full marks!

1 of 19 What year were Derby County founded in? 1883 1884 1885 1886