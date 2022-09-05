Crewe Alexandra’s recent history has been mostly spent jumping between the third and fourth tiers of English football, although they did enjoy a few years in the Championship before dropping back into the lower reaches.

In that time though, some very talented individuals have plied their trade with the Railwaymen, and there’s been many academy graduates at Gresty Road who have gone on to bigger and better things.

What do you know about some of Crewe’s greatest ever players though? Take our brand new quiz and see if you can score full marks!

Do you love Crewe Alexandra? Try score over 85% on this quiz about some of their best ever players

1 of 24 How many appearances did Kenny Lunt make for Crewe? 412 432 452 472