Charlton Athletic have gotten off to a solid start to the League One season under new manager Ben Garner.

The Addicks sit in 8th place in the third tier after six fixtures, having earned nine points from a possible 18.

Up next for the team is a meeting with Bolton Wanderers on Saturday following the conclusion of the transfer window on Thursday.

But until then, test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest quiz…

Do you love Charlton Athletic? Try score over 85% on this quiz about some of their best ever players 1 of 24 What year was Darren Bent born? 1980 1982 1984 1986