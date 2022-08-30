Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Charlton Athletic

Do you love Charlton Athletic? Try score over 85% on this quiz about some of their best ever players

Published

9 seconds ago

on

Charlton Athletic have gotten off to a solid start to the League One season under new manager Ben Garner.

The Addicks sit in 8th place in the third tier after six fixtures, having earned nine points from a possible 18.

Up next for the team is a meeting with Bolton Wanderers on Saturday following the conclusion of the transfer window on Thursday.

But until then, test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest quiz… 

1 of 24

What year was Darren Bent born?


Do you love Charlton Athletic? Try score over 85% on this quiz about some of their best ever players

