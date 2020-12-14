Do you love Charlton Athletic? Here’s 19 basic questions about the Addicks that almost every fan of the club should be getting right

How much do you know about Charlton Athletic?

The Addicks are looking to make it a successful season and get out of League One at the first attempt, returning to the Championship in doing so.

But how much can you remember from over the years and about the general history of the club? Have a go at our quiz and see if you can get every question right.

There are 19 to take a stab at below…

1 of 19 They've never won a top-flight title True False