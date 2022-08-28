Do you love Cardiff City? Try score over 85% on this quiz about some of their best ever players

Cardiff City has been home to some outstanding players over the years, with the Bluebirds competing for promotion to the Premier League over a long period of time.

There is currently an exciting group of young players in place in South Wales, and it will be exciting to see how far they can go this season under Steve Morison.

Here, we have put together a 24 question quiz on some of Cardiff’s best ever players, try to score over 85%, do you fancy your chances?

1 of 24 Who did Peter Whittingham leave the club for? Torquay United Aston Villa Wolverhampton Wanderers Cardiff City