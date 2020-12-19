Do you love Cardiff City? Here’s 19 basic questions about the Bluebirds that almost every fan of the club should be getting right

Cardiff City will be seeking to go one better this season under Neil Harris in the Championship, with the Bluebirds having missed out on promotion in cruel fashion last season as they lost out to Fulham in the play-offs over two legs.

Here, we have put together a 19 question quiz that is designed to put even the most ardent of Cardiff fans to test in a series of multiple choice topics.

Give our quiz a punt down below and comment what you score down below!

1 of 18 What year was Cardiff City founded? 1896 1897 1898 1899