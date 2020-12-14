Do you love Bristol Rovers? Here’s 19 basic questions about the Gas that almost every fan of the club should be getting right

Bristol Rovers are another League One side that will be hoping to enjoy a productive festive period.

The Gas currently sit 15th in the third-tier standings, and although Paul Tisdale’s side are only three points above the relegation-zone after 16 matches, they should be full of confidence ahead of their trip to Charlton on Tuesday.

But how much do you know about Bristol Rovers? Test yourself on the club in our 19-question quiz and see if you can get 100 percent?

1 of 19 When were Bristol Rovers formed? 1883 1884 1885 1886