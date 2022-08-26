Bristol City earned safe passage to the third round of the League Cup on Wednesday night.

A 3-1 win over Wycombe Wanderers earned the Robins a home clash with Lincoln City in the next stage of the competition.

But their attention will return to the league campaign this weekend when they face Blackpool, with Nigel Pearson’s side currently 7th in the Championship table.

But until then, test your knowledge of the club’s best ever players by taking our latest quiz…

Do you love Bristol City? Try score over 85% on this quiz about some of their best ever players 1 of 24 How many appearances did Bobby Reid make for Bristol City? 138 148 158 168