Do you love Bristol City? Here’s 19 basic questions about the Robins that almost every fan of the club should be getting right

After a summer of change, Bristol City fans may not have known what to expect this season.

So, they will have been pleasantly surprised with the way Dean Holden’s men have started, with a top six finish looking a real possibility.

Fans will know that the Robins haven’t played in the Premier League, so promotion will be the dream. But, what else do you know about the club?

We have put together a relatively straightforward quiz that all fans should really be getting 100% on. Check it out and post your scores below!

1 of 19 What's the Robins ground called? Ashton Gate Molineux St. Andrew's Spotland