Do you love Bradford City? Here’s 19 basic questions about the Bantams that almost every fan of the club should be getting right

Bradford City might be finding things tough in League Two right now, but flicking back through their history reminds you of the big club they are.

Stretch back 20 years and they were a Premier League side, going toe-to-toe with the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United.

Here, we have pieced together a bumper Bradford quiz for fans to get their teeth into. We touch on Valley Parade and Bradford’s past and present.

Take it on below and see if you can get 100%…

1 of 19 In what year were Bradford founded? 1901 1902 1903 1904