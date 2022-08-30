Bolton Wanderers will be hoping to keep themselves at the right end of the League One table after enduring a reasonably decent campaign during their first season back in the third tier last term.

After a mixed start to this season though, they will need to minimise losses and turn draws into wins to give themselves the best chance of being in the promotion mix.

There’s no reason to panic though – but we’re not looking at the present day in this quiz.

Instead, we take a look back as we ask you six questions each about four of Bolton’s best ever players: Nat Lofthouse, Jay-Jay Okocha, Youri Djorkaeff and Jussi Jaaskelainen.

Do you love Bolton Wanderers? Try score over 85% on this quiz about some of their best ever players

1 of 24 Nat Lofthouse: He was awarded which honour? OBE MBE CBE