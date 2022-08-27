Do you love Blackburn Rovers? Try score over 85% on this quiz about some of their best ever players

Over the years, there have been plenty of high quality players to have worn the colours of Blackburn Rovers.

Some of those will of course, even be considered as club legends among the Ewood Park fanbase for what they did for the club.

But just how much do you actually know about some of the very best to have ever represented Rovers?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 25 questions about some of Blackburn’s best ever players, and are setting you a target of getting at least 85% correct.

1 of 25 Bob Crompton primarily played what position for Blackburn? Striker Midfielder Defender Goalkeeper