Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Birmingham City

Do you love Birmingham City? Here’s 19 basic questions about the Blues that almost every fan of the club should be getting right

Published

7 mins ago

on

Birmingham City will be hoping they can build on some impressive recent showings as they head into the hectic festive schedule. 

The Blues were narrowly beaten by promotion-chasing Watford in their last match, but had beaten both Reading and Bristol City prior to that defeat to the Hornets.

But do you love Birmingham City? Test your knowledge on the club in our 19-question quiz and share your scores on social media and see if you can beat your fellow Blues supporters!

1 of 19

What year were Birmingham City founded?


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Do you love Birmingham City? Here’s 19 basic questions about the Blues that almost every fan of the club should be getting right

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: