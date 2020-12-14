Do you love Barnsley? Here’s 19 basic questions about the Tykes that almost every fan of the club should be getting right

Barnsley will be hoping they can put together a positive run of results in the Championship, as they head towards the festive period.

The Tykes are sat 14th in the Championship table, after beating Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on Saturday, and will be full of confidence heading into their match against Preston North End in midweek.

But do you love Barnsley? See if you can score 19/19 on this quiz, and share your scores on social media to see if you can beat the fellow Oakwell faithful!

1 of 19 Which year were Barnsley founded in? 1885 1886 1887 1890