Highlights West Bromwich Albion's performances in the Championship this season have made them genuine promotion contenders.

The cheapest cost of a West Brom season ticket is £349, which is good value for money compared to other clubs.

Despite having a strong home record, West Brom have scored fewer goals at the Hawthorns compared to some fellow Championship teams.

West Bromwich Albion supporters will be pleased with their team's performances in the Championship this season, as the Baggies look like genuine promotion contenders for the first time since their relegation from the Premier League in 2021.

The Baggies have provided some exciting moments in attack this season, with Brandon Thomas-Asante providing goals and assists, while the likes of Darnell Furlong and Cedric Kipre have impressed in defence at the Hawthorns.

Last Saturday's 1-0 win over West Midlands rivals Birmingham City, thanks to Andreas Weimann's first goal for his new club, was the Baggies' 10th home win of the season from 15 matches at the Hawthorns.

Carlos Corberan's side have produced some brilliant results on home turf so far this campaign, such as a 1-0 win over fellow top-six side Leeds United during the Festive period, and a 2-0 win over promotion candidates Ipswich Town in November, but are Baggies fans getting value for money?

The cost of a West Brom season ticket

The cheapest adult season ticket at the Hawthorns for the current campaign costs £349, whereas according to Birmingham Live, adult season tickets at the Baggies cost £329 for the 2022/23 season, so there has been a slight increase.

The price of £349 is the equivalent of just over £15 per game, which is good value for money, especially when you consider the adult season ticket price at play-off rivals, Sunderland, for example, which stands at £420.

Furthermore, the Baggies boast a remarkable home record in the Championship, having picked up 33 points from 15 games on home turf, while Corberan's men have only conceded 11 goals at the Hawthorns at the time of writing.

However, after playing one fewer home match than the Baggies, both the Tractor Boys and Southampton had scored more goals on home soil than Albion, with 35 and 34 strikes on home turf, respectively, after 14 games played. So some fellow Championship fans are seeing their side score more goals at their home ground than the Albion faithful, whose side have scored 25 goals at the Hawthorns.

The cost of a matchday ticket at the Hawthorns

The price of an adult matchday ticket for a Baggies league game stands at £28, while senior tickets and tickets for 20-25-year-olds stand at £23 and £17 respectively, with prices remaining consistent across all stands at the Hawthorns.

Interestingly, the cheapest available adult ticket at the Saints, who sit one place below the Baggies in the Championship home table, is £15 but unlike at the Hawthorns, ticket prices at St Mary's vary by stand as tickets can cost up to £50 for a Category A game.

On the whole, especially given the fact that the Baggies are enjoying their best season since they achieved automatic promotion to the Premier League at the end of the 2019/20 Championship campaign. It must be said that the Albion faithful are getting reasonable value for money at the Hawthorns, especially when their strong home form is taken into consideration.

Perhaps most impressively, the Baggies have lost just twice on home soil so far this season, with one of those two defeats coming against Enzo Maresca's Leicester, who are seemingly the champions elect.