‘Do we not have enough midfielders’ – Some Ipswich Town fans react to club’s link with 24-y/o

Some Ipswich Town fans have taken to Facebook to offer their opinions on whether they would welcome a move for Sammie Szmodics in the January transfer window.

According to the East Anglian Daily Times, the Tractor Boys are reportedly eyeing up a loan move for the attacking midfielder in January.

Since joining Bristol City in the summer from Colchester United, Szmodics has struggled to make any inroads on the club’s starting eleven.

Limited to just four appearances in all competitions this season, the 24-year-old may be open to a temporary exit from Ashton Gate next month.

A standout performer for Colchester during the previous campaign, Szmodics helped the club secure an eighth place finish in League Two by scoring 14 goals and providing nine assists for his team-mates.

Providing that he is able to replicate these displays for Ipswich, he could end up playing a key role in their push for automatic promotion over the coming months.

Can you get 16 out of 16 on this Ipswich quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 16 Who did Ipswich sign James Norwood from in the summer? Tranmere Rovers Forest Green Rovers Norwich City Crewe Alexandra

After a member of the Ipswich Fans Facebook Forum shared the news that his side had been linked with a move for Szmodics, some Tractor Boys fans reacted on the social media platform.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…

Christopher Rivers: “Do we not have enough midfielders, poor old Georgiou can’t get a start.”

Kevin Sheldrake: “Hopefully that’s true.”

Angelo Iachette: “Anything to strengthen up.”

Darryl Hagan: “Who?”

Kieran Owen Lewis: “What’s the point when we play over the midfield?”

Simon Koss: “More rotation but some of the team needs to go out on loan.”

Stephen Beales: “He is a striker I thought, played for Colchester last year and scored a number of goals.

“He is a good player and must be half decent if he’s at Bristol City.”