‘Do they really need him?’ – Stoke homing in on summer signing: The Verdict

According to the Express and Star, Chris Brunt could be set to join Stoke City after leaving West Bromwich Albion in the last few days.

The experienced midfielder has seen his time at Albion come to an end after many years and it could be the Potters next for him.

Would he be a good signing? Our writers discuss:

George Harbey

This seems like a no-brainer to be honest.

Brunt is obviously no stranger to O’Neill and the midfielder was such an integral player for the Northern Ireland national side under O’Neill’s management, and the pair know what they are going to get from each other if he joined Stoke.

I believe that Brunt would be an experienced, solid addition for Stoke and I also feel that they need a lot more leaders in their squad to avoid fighting relegation again.

Jacob Potter

Do they really need him?

Brunt is moving on from West Brom because he hasn’t been getting the game time he needs at this stage of his career.

The Northern Irishman has already admitted that he’s keen to find regular game time with another club, and I’m not convinced he’d be getting that with Stoke City.

The Potters need players that are going to come in and make a significant impact to turn around their poor run of form, and I’m just not sure that Brunt is the answer to their problems.

There are better options out there for Stoke heading into the summer transfer window.

Alfie Burns

You can certainly see why O’Neill is in the mix to sign Brunt; he knows him well and as he looks to rebuild Stoke, he needs people he can trust in and around him.

Brunt has had a great career and has done so well at West Brom, but with the Baggies looking destined for the Premier League, he needs a different kind of challenge and Stoke can provide him with that.

It hasn’t worked out for Stoke back in the Championship and O’Neill has a tough job on his hands transforming the fortunes of the Potters, and it’s my belief that players like Brunt will help that transition.

He isn’t a signing that will win you the league, but he’s one that will unite a dressing room and aid O’Neill overseeing a cultural change.

You’ve got to trust the man in-charge here.