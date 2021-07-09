‘Do they really need him?’ – Newcastle United target recently-relegated star: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Newcastle United are considering a move for West Brom’s Kyle Bartley, as per The Telegraph.

The 30-year-old defender is attracting attention after three excellent seasons at the Hawthorns in which he has played a key role in the club’s journey to the Premier League.

While life in the Championship awaits this term, the Magpies are joining Crystal Palace in the hope of luring him back to the top flight.

Bartley has just one year left on his contract with the Baggies, so would a move to Newcastle United be a good option?

The team at FLW have their say…

Adam Jones When you think of players that are likely to leave The Hawthorns this summer, the likes of Matheus Pereira and Sam Johnstone spring to mind, not Kyle Bartley. However, the 30-year-old is a solid Championship option for West Brom and as their captain, would be a major blow for the Baggies if they were to lose him. Newcastle would benefit from his leadership skills in the Premier League and for £3m, would be a cheap deal for Steve Bruce to complete, but would he challenge Jamaal Lascelles and Fabian Schar for a starting spot at St James’ Park? Probably not. He could be a useful back-up and a great influence to have in the dressing room with his experience – but after only turning 30 in May – Bartley will still be happy to start every week and may not get that opportunity at the Magpies – leaving Steve Bruce with an unhappy player in the dressing room. The two parties must make their intentions clear from the outset if this is to be a successful move. But with Newcastle seemingly operating within a tight budget, a £3m deal for a player of Bartley’s quality is a steal and a transfer that would also allow the club to pursue other targets with money still to spend. Very mixed emotions about this one – but it would be interesting to see how it plays out if this move goes through. Ben Wignall Whilst there’s no doubt that Bartley is a solid, reliable hand who doesn’t provide anything too flashy – do Newcastle really need him? The Magpies have six senior centre-backs currently on the books and if Steve Bruce is planning on sticking with a three centre-back system then I’m not sure another is needed, unless someone like Florian Lejeune is being sold. If they are going to bring in a new man though I think Bruce and co should look to someone a bit younger to add some more pace to the back line. Newcastle already have a few Bartley-esque defenders in Federico Fernandez and Ciaran Clark, so it would be nice to see them bring in someone who has the scope to develop – much like they did when Jamaal Lascelles arrived in 2014. Bartley is definitely a top Championship defender but nothing more than solid on his day in the Premier League and Newcastle could for sure do better. Chris Thorpe Bartley has certainly been round the block a bit but I would argue that he deserves another crack at the Premier League. West Brom weren’t completely hopeless with him at the back despite suffering relegation and he certainly formed a good partnership with Semi Ajayi at times. He’d be a low cost option for Newcastle to pursue in the current market and I think he’d be a good squad option for Steve Bruce to utilise. He’s probably someone that they do need for back up purposes and I think it would be a shrewd addition for the Magpies to make. At the age of 30 it’s surely a move that the former Arsenal and Rangers man would jump at.