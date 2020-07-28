‘Do they really need him?’ – Cardiff City in the mix for 25-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Cardiff City are interested in signing Dillon Phillips from Charlton Athletic.

According to Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (27/07, 16:39), the Bluebirds are ‘leading the race’ to sign the 25-year-old goalkeeper, who impressed in the Championship despite Charlton’s relegation.

So, would he be a good addition at Cardiff?

Our writers discuss…

George Harbey

I rate Phillips a lot and I think he definitely deserves the chance to spend another season in the Championship, in my opinion.

He’s a very good shot-stopper and over the course of the season, he became more confident in commanding his area and playing the ball out from the back, and he’s still at an age where he’s only going to get better.

Is Cardiff a good move for him, though? I don’t really think so to be honest.

The Bluebirds already have two experienced goalkeepers in Alex Smithies and Neil Etheridge at the club, so either they’re expecting one of them to leave, or Harris just doesn’t see one of them in his plans going forward.

Joe Day is also out on loan and I rate him as a goalkeeper, too, so it is an area they need to address heading into the summer? I don’t think so. Other areas needs strengthening first.

Jacob Potter

Do they really need him?

Don’t get me wrong, I’ve been impressed with what I’ve seen from Phillips, but I’m not sure he’d be an upgrade on Alex Smithies.

Smithies has impressed me this season, as Cardiff mount their somewhat surprising charge for promotion into the Premier League.

Phillips will want regular game time, and I’m not convinced that Neil Harris’ side would be able to offer him that.

There will be more attractive propositions available to Phillips heading into the summer transfer window, that’s for sure.

Louie Chandler

Dillon Phillips has been one of the Championship’s standout shot stoppers this season so it is easy to see why he is being linked with a move away from The Valley now.

Phillips is set to be available for a cut-price this summer with just a year remaining on his Charlton deal and would surely be a real coup for the Bluebirds if they can get him to sign.

At 25 he would be the perfect heir to Alex Smithies’ role in the Cardiff team as well as providing some very healthy competition as well.

The issue may come from Phillips himself. Will he want to move to a club where he is likely to play back-up? Or would he rather be the main man again? Regardless, he would be an excellent signing if they can get it done.