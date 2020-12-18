‘Do they need him?,’ ‘This would be an excellent move’ – Norwich City plot transfer move for 25-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Norwich City are among a handful of Championship sides including QPR and Nottingham Forest keeping tabs on the situation of Brentford midfielder Emiliano Marcondes, as per the Daily Mail.

The 25-year-old’s contract expires at the Bees in the summer and the aforementioned trio are weighing up a move with the January transfer window just around the corner.

Brentford are keen to tie Marcondes down to a new deal but it is yet to come to fruition, subsequently prompting interest.

The attacking midfielder, who can operate centrally or on the left, made 25 appearances for the Bees last season as they narrowly missed out on a place in the Premier League after losing to Fulham in the play-off final.

So, from a Norwich perspective, do you think this would be a good signing? Do Daniel Farke’s side need him?

The team here at FLW discuss…

Alfie Burns

I think this would be a really good signing for the Canaries, I really do.

The 25-year-old isn’t going to break the bank given his contract situation, but when you look at his age, potential and quality, he’s a player worth millions.

10-goal involvements from midfield last season was good and, although he hasn’t quite hit those heights this season, there’s been some good moments all the same.

At 25, he’s got room to grow into his best and you can see him thriving at Norwich.

Whether the Canaries need him or not is another question, but when a transfer is too good to turn down, it’s too good to turn down.

This is one of those circumstances.

Phil Spencer

This would be an excellent move if Norwich City could pull it off.

Emiliano Marcondes is a player of undoubted quality and it’s no surprise as to why the Canaries are interested.

That said, I can’t see Brentford letting him leave without a fight.

The Bees are pushing for promotion and so the chances of them selling to a rival are minimal.

While his contract situation means that you can’t rule out Norwich making a move to sign him for free next summer, there’s very little chance that Thomas Frank’s team will willingly weaken their side in the January transfer window and strengthen a rival in the process.



George Harbey

Do they need him?

I’m not quite sure he’s exactly what they need.

Marcondes was fantastic in Denmark, scoring 18 goals before his move to Brentford in 2018, but he hasn’t quite been able to replicate that form in front of goal for the Bees and has had to get used to playing in a different position.

His performances have improved under Thomas Frank, though, and if he cannot agree terms on a new deal at Brentford, then he’d be a good signing for a Championship side.

Norwich are looking a good bet for promotion at the moment, though, and you have to question whether Marcondes would be an upgrade on the likes of Emi Buendia and Todd Cantwell or not.

Of course, if Buendia leaves in January, then Marcondes would be a superb addition. He can create chances, pick out killer passes and chip in with a goal every now and then.