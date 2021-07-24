‘Do they need another striker?’ – Sheffield United eyeing move for in-demand EFL forward: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United are reportedly keen on signing Peterborough United forward Jonson Clarke-Harris, according to the Daily Record.

Clarke-Harris has caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for Posh in the 2020/21 season, as they clinched promotion into the Championship.

He netted 33 goals in 48 appearances for Darren Ferguson’s side in that campaign, but it appears as though his strong showings haven’t gone unnoticed.

A move to Bramall Lane with Sheffield United could be a tempting proposition for the forward as well, with the Blades looking to win promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking, whilst under the management of Slavisa Jokanovic.

We ask our Football League World writers what they make of Sheffield United’s rumoured interest in signing Clarke-Harris this month.

Toby Wilding:

This could be a really smart piece of business for Sheffield United in my opinion.

Goalscoring was a big issue for the Blades as they were relegated from the Premier League last season, and with the likes of Billy Sharp and David McGoldrick potentially approaching the latter stages of their careers, they may well need to add to their attacking options this summer.

At 27-years-old, Clarke-Harris is someone who could lead their attack for several years to come, and judging by his record in Peterborough’s promotion winning campaign last season, he is capable of doing so effectively.

Indeed, that experience in getting Posh to the Championship could help when it comes to Sheffield United’s aims of a return to the top-flight next season, while the interest from elsewhere in Clarke-Harris would make this a coup for the Blades, so I do think this is one they ought to be working hard to try and get done.

Ben Wignall:

Clarke-Harris wasn’t the typical Peterborough signing last summer when he was purchased to replace Ivan Toney’s goals – normally Darragh MacAnthony seeks out a young striker who the club can develop and then sell on for a fee but at 26 years old, Clarke-Harris was already heading towards his best years.

And of course he flourished under Darren Ferguson last season, scoring 33 times in a free-scoring Posh side who gained promotion to the Championship, and it’s no surprise to see that there’s clubs like Sheffield United interested.

Do the Blades really need him however? I’m not so sure, especially when you take into consideration he would probably cost at least £5 million.

Right now Slavisa Jokanovic has five senior strikers to choose from, with the experienced David McGoldrick and Billy Sharp battling with the big-money trio of Lys Mousset, Oli McBurnie and Rhian Brewster for starting spots this coming season.

United already have enough depth to compete at the top end of the Championship and have a strike-force that most clubs in the league would be envious of, so they have no real need to pursue Clarke-Harris and I can see him moving elsewhere if Peterborough do end up cashing in.

Jacob Potter:

Do they need another striker? I’m not convinced.

There’s no doubting that Jonson Clarke-Harris is more than capable of playing for a team that are likely to be challenging for promotion into the Premier League this season, and Sheffield United are likely to be just that.

However, Slavisa Jokanovic already has a number of proven and experienced options available to him in attacking areas heading into the new season, and there wouldn’t be any guarantees as to whether Clarke-Harris would be a regular starter for the Blades this term.

He might be better off pursuing a move to either Rangers or West Brom this summer, as they’re much more likely to be able to offer him minutes moving forward.