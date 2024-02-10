Highlights Sunderland's ticket prices are considered good value for money, with cheap options available for both single match day tickets and season tickets.

Sunderland has a strong home record this season, with nine home wins out of fifteen games, placing them eighth in the home table.

There is a chance that Sunderland could go unbeaten in their remaining home fixtures, with upcoming matches against struggling teams and potentially favorable results against stronger opponents.

Sunderland fans are being treated to another season of potential play-off frenzy - and with the highest home attendance in the division, there's plenty to see at the Stadium of Light.

Despite a 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough on Sunday, the Black Cats sit just one point outside of the play-offs on 44 points at the time of writing; and with 16 games to go in the league, there is every chance that they could go on to the top six, much like they did last season.

Falling to Luton in the semi-finals last season, fans will be determined to go one better and at least enjoy a Wembley day out where they have endured so much heartache in the past; though the League One play-off final gave fans a happy day out, and they’ll be keen to rectify that. And with the majority of supporters spending all season backing their stars, Football League World takes a look at if the cash fans are paying is good value for money.

Sunderland's ticket prices

To gather an idea to whether or not Sunderland fans get value for money at the Stadium of Light, we need to know how much their ticket prices are for matchdays in the Championship.

Overall, prices aren’t too bad. In the cheapest of the available seats, it costs £29 for an adult ticket in the cheaper areas of the pitch for the upcoming games against Plymouth Argyle and Swansea, whilst the more expensive areas are only at a slight increase of £35.

As a result, it’s even cheaper for concessions elsewhere in the ground. Over 65 tickets are only as high as £26, fans between the ages of 16 and 21 can expect to pay a maximum of £22, 14 and 15-year-old children are priced at £14 per ticket, whilst any supporter younger than 14 only costs £14 for admission to the ground.

In general, these are quite cheap when factoring in single match day tickets - and that becomes even less expensive when looking at season ticket costs. The most expensive areas - excluding premium seating in the Black Cats Bar area - cost just £565 per season ticket for an adult, which works out at just over £24.50 per game spread over the 23 home clashes in the Championship.

That sees over 65 priced at £375, 16-21-year-olds come in at £225 - less than £10 per game - whilst anyone under that age costs just £135 for admission to the 23 games, a real bargain for a side that have twice embarked on a play-off hunt.

Value for money at Sunderland

It has to be said that, in general, Sunderland's ticket costs are incredibly good value when it comes to the success being carried out on the pitch. The Black Cats qualified for the play-offs rather unexpectedly last season, and they're even more proficient at home this season.

Sunderland's home wins, Championship, 2023-24 Result Rotherham United 2-1 Southampton 5-0 Watford 2-0 Norwich City 3-1 Birmingham City 3-1 West Bromwich Albion 2-1 Leeds United 1-0 Preston North End 2-0 Stoke City 3-1

Nine home wins from fifteen games means that 27 points have been garnered so far this season, which puts them eighth in the home table. Only the current top five, alongside Norwich City and Plymouth, have a better home record to boast than Michael Beale’s side and, with undoubtedly the largest home crowd in the division, it’s no surprise the large crowds give a helping hand to the players on the pitch.

Sunderland’s remaining home fixtures

There is every chance Sunderland could go the rest of their home campaign unbeaten. Their next two fixtures are Plymouth and Swansea, who have been struggling on the road in recent times - Plymouth only won their first away game of the season at the Welsh outfit over the weekend.

A tricky test against Leicester follows, but only two wins for the Foxes in their previous four away games could give Sunderland hope.

From there, relegation candidates QPR, Blackburn, Millwall and Sheffield Wednesday follow, with a final clash against Bristol City in the meantime. Should Beale’s side avoid defeat against the league-leading Foxes, they could well pick up all but maximum points.