Southampton are flying high in the Championship, with 32,000 regularly packing out St Mary's to watch Russell Martin's side. But how much are they paying for their tickets and is it worth the money?

Currently second in the Championship with 61 points from their opening 29 games, Southampton look well on their way to make an immediate return to the Premier League, if they can continue to see off tough opposition from chasing Leeds and Ipswich.

Championship automatic promotion race (6/2/2024) Team Played GD Points 1 Leicester City 30 41 72 2 Southampton 29 23 61 3 Leeds United 30 26 60 4 Ipswich Town 29 15 59

The Saints are playing entertaining football under Russell Martin and have scored 55 goals, the second most in the division, with only Championship leaders Leicester City scoring more than them.

The South Coast side are also through to the fifth round of the FA Cup, providing their fans with plenty to get excited about this season, including a trip to Premier League giants Liverpool in the next round.

Southampton ticket prices

Prices for matchday tickets at St Mary's are pretty reasonable, with the most expensive adult tickets for non-premium seats costing £35 for category A matches and the cheapest coming in at £15 for category C matches.

Over 65s tickets cost a maximum of £30, while under 18s and children can expect to be paying between £15 and £20 for non-premium areas.

Premium prices for tickets in the Kingsland and Itchen Premium sections come in between £30 and £40 for adults, whilst the most expensive Kingsland Plus comes in at a price range of £35 to £50.

Southampton's members can get as much as £5 off tickets, including the most expensive category A tickets with their membership.

Season tickets are priced between £379 and £599 for adults in non-premium areas, with prices varying depending on the section of the stadium.

The cheapest season tickets for adults, located in the Itchen South stand, cost £379, the equivalent of just under £16.50 per league game.

Southampton have been great value for money

Reasonable ticket prices combined with Southampton's 24-game unbeaten run means there is a lot for Saints' fans to get excited about this season.

Those heading to games on a regular basis have been able to see plenty of goals and very talented players performing for their side, including Adam Armstrong, who has been directly involved in 26 league goals.

The Saints have the fifth best home form in the division, winning ten of their 14 home league games this season, whilst only losing twice.

St Mary's has seen 34 league goals for Southampton, the third most home goals in the Championship. Opposition sides have managed just 15 goals.

They have also scored seven goals in their two FA Cup home fixtures, winning 4-0 against Walsall in the third round and beating Watford 3-0 in their recent fourth round replay.

Fans at St Mary's have had fantastic value for money this season, with reasonable ticket prices, a promotion battle and FA Cup run and an abundance of goals to celebrate at home.

If the Saints continue their vein of form and free-scoring football for the remainder of the season, it will be one to remember for Southampton fans who witnessed good times in the Premier League previously.

Southampton's supporters still have nine home league games remaining to enjoy and potentially see plenty more goals and wins for their side.