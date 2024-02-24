Queens Park Rangers continue to work towards retaining their Championship status under Marti Cifuentes.

The Spaniard was appointed into the Rangers hot seat at the end of October last year and the R’s originally looked revitalised under the 41-year-old, but there is still a concern QPR may be playing League One football next season.

The Hoops hierarchy has done all it can to bolster the playing squad in Cifuentes’ first transfer window with the club, and the QPR faithful will be hoping their side can escape relegation danger this season.

QPR have hosted their contests from Loftus Road for a significant period of time, with many supporters experiencing the matchday environment in West London.

Information about Loftus Road

Loftus Road is a well-known ground and has been the Hoops’ home since 1917, making it one of the oldest stadiums in English football.

Loftus Road Information Hosted First Game October 1, 1904 Hosted First QPR Game 1917 Maximum Capacity 18,439 Record Attendance 35,353 - QPR v Leeds United on April 27, 1974

The ground is based in the White City area of West London, making it easily accessible for fans from all around the city to come and support the R’s.

The stadium holds a capacity of around 18,439 spectators and is renowned for its small and compact size, adding to the intensity and closeness to the pitch.

Loftus Road has four distinct stands in the stadium: the South Africa Road Stand, the Ellerslie Road Stand, the School End Stand and the Loft Stand, with the latter a well-known section of the stadium holding a passionate atmosphere.

Reviews of Loftus Road

Many people have published reviews of Loftus Road within the last 12 months, with some having mixed opinions.

One supporter Yasmin said: “Nice stadium, easy enough to get to. Small concourse, slow service. Good view but don't buy a restricted view. That's ridiculous!”

Another fan named Daniel Morgan added: “Old school ground. Possibly outdated but full of character. Have had some great away days in the lower and upper tiers. Very compact but still good toilets and concourse to get food and drink. Some of the views are terrible so go careful when purchasing tickets. Good atmosphere due to the nature of how the ground is built.”

Plymouth Argyle supporter Colin Baker commented on the away trip to Loftus Road: “Playing QPR in their iconic little stadium, which looks exactly the same as in 2010 ish, when I last visited. Tight cramped ground both on pitch and the seating. Hardly any room on the concourse either!”

Visitor Matt Smith was less than impressed on his trip to West London, saying: “Poor atmosphere, no leg room, one bar for the whole tier. It’s the ground of a crumbling club that once was. Probably one of my least favourite places to visit from the 72 to be honest.”

QPR fan Gil Batzri was disappointed with the lack of space in the home end, commenting: “Sat in South Africa stand, great view, but the seats were very tight on the knees. I am 5 ft 10 in, and my knees were hitting the seat in front of me.”

Another reviewer Paul Ewald said: “Compact, slightly outdated stadium that has a distinct charm to it. The atmosphere has always great when I've been here. Seating is quite tight with limited legroom, which could annoy some people.”

A final fan Angus Duff added: “A super atmosphere but the ground is so tight for space. Heaven knows how they pack in 18,000. You feel really close to the pitch and that makes you feel really involved in the game. Much nicer than plastic bowls like the Emirates or London Stadium.”

Out of 2,975 ratings on Google Reviews, the average is 4.1 stars out of a possible five, with the majority of supporters happy with their experience of the famous stadium.

Most of the negative reviews were due to the cramped space and some of the seating areas having restricted views, meaning some supporters will not be getting the full matchday experience inside W12.

The nostalgic and close-knit community feel at QPR is not for everyone, but the old-fashioned ground possesses a lot of charm and makes you feel directly in the game from minute one.

Loftus Road is a place filled with rich history, unique characteristics and holds a special atmosphere that sets it apart from other stadiums.

With the majority of reviews gaining a high rating, Loftus Road is definitely a place to visit, regardless of being a home or visiting fan.