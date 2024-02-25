Highlights Norwich City are tough to beat at Carrow Road, with an average of 2.06 points per home game.

Carrow Road boasts a capacity of 27,244, ranking 13th on the list of all Championship venues.

Fan reviews show Carrow Road offers an accessible, friendly experience with a 4.5-star rating.

Norwich City’s home ground, Carrow Road, is a place that the home side regularly make a hard place to go to for opposing teams, with very few teams returning from their trip to Norfolk with all three points.

The Canaries are averaging a return of 2.06 points per game from matches on home turf this campaign, with 11 wins, two draws and four defeats from their 17 matches in front of their own fans this season, as per FootyStats.

You have to go all the way back to November for the last time those clad in yellow and green walked home without seeing their team pick up at least a point, with Blackburn Rovers picking up a 3-1 win, leaving the home side marooned in the bottom half of the table.

Things have picked up for David Wagner’s side since then though, with seven victories from their last nine home matches; a stat that is sure to leave a bitter taste in the mouths of away fans as they make their way back home.

With the railway station just a short walk from the ground and the River Wensum a stone’s throw away, the Canaries’ home has got to be one of the most easily accessible and quaintly located in the league, but let's see what those who have visited think.

Carrow Road: A beginner’s guide

A quick browse at Football Ground Guide tells us that Carrow Road holds 27,244, which puts it bang in the middle of all Championship grounds - ranking 13th of all the venues in the second tier.

The year of 2024 will be the stadium’s 89th year in existence, having been opened in 1935, although it was a far cry from the all-seater construction you will see in the current day.

The South Stand on one side of the pitch is said to hold 8,000 fans after its opening in 2004, while the two-tiered stands at either end of the pitch - the River End and Barclay End, were opened in 1979 and 1992 respectively.

Football Ground Guide also goes on to say that the club have installed the world’s first revolving LED big screen in a football ground - if that doesn’t leave the fans going home happy, I don’t know what will!

What the fans say about Norwich’s Carrow Road

It’s not all about what’s happening on the pitch that matters to fans visiting a football stadium; they want accessibility, cheap food and drink, and more often than not, a warm welcome, so let’s see if that’s what Carrow Road offers from those that have been there via Google Reviews.

All boxes were ticked for Oliver Vickers who left a review just three days ago; with a 4-1 victory over Cardiff City to enjoy, no wonder the atmosphere was electric in Norfolk. Throw in a couple of cheap pints with it, and you’ve got yourself a five-star review: 'Good atmosphere and clean ground. Prices of drinks weren't too bad at all.'

Carrow Road is obviously not the place for everyone though, with Mervyn Collen leaving this frank assessment of his time visiting in his one-star review: 'Literally the worst stadium I have ever visited, poor experience, poor staff, poor surroundings.'

And there will be no prizes given out for guessing who Martini Williams and azlegoworld support:

'If all want a good football stadium I recommend portman road 👍👍👍'

'Horrible stadium. Would recommend Portman road.'

Ian Harris was another one left wanting more from the yellow and green decorated arena; although he couldn’t have looked at the Football Ground Guide to see the capacity beforehand like we did. A middle of the road, nine-word review from him. Three stars: ‘Not as big as I thought it would be.’

And all Stephen Bower wanted was some fresh grub at half-time; is that too much to ask for? Why, why, why…. ‘First season as ticket holders. Good seats and excellent stewards. Half-time food outlets a disappointment. No burgers etc prepared ready for the rush and ran out of chips. Why?’

Albeit, out of the 3,003 reviews on Google, Carrow Road averages at 4.5 stars out of 5, proving it to be a good day out for most people attending. Bob Cooper is testament to that with a gleaming review from his seat a month ago: 'This is my second visit to this brilliant stadium. We were in all seater k section which presents clear view near the centre of the pitch so you get a good view of both halves of the action.'

Victoria Caswell backs that view up, praising the helpful staff and the easiness of entry for those with additional mobility needs - Norwich has always been known as a welcoming, friendly club, and this goes some way to backing that up: ‘Really good accessibility in the South Stand with good places to put scooters or wheelchairs with good views of the goal. The staff were really helpful as well and helped me with access while I was there, the hospitality is excellent!’

Greg Bell also pays tribute to the transport links to the ground, which is essential for all those fans travelling by plane, trains and automobiles to reach their destination each week: ‘Great place to watch football, served well by norfolk transport links, train station is 5 min walk, various buses, and also park and ride. Easy stadium to navigate and lots of food and bar outlets. Good views from all around, and tickets are easy to get ahold of.’

Overall Carrow Road comes out of it all very highly rated, a welcoming club who caters for everyone. Great views and get a great atmosphere are a given, but seeing your team get a victory as a visiting fan maybe not so!