Blackburn Rovers have been a regular in the Championship for a number of years now.

Rovers have been in the second tier since 2018, having won promotion from League One.

They have recently changed their manager, with John Eustace replacing Jon Dahl Tomasson after a poor first half of the season, which has seen Rovers in a battle near the bottom of the division.

Whilst Rovers are struggling currently, they have a great history, with many of their greatest moments happening at their home ground of Ewood Park.

Where Ewood Park ranks amongst oldest grounds

Oldest football stadiums in England, ranked by the year they were built Stadium Club Year stadium was built Bramall Lane Sheffield United 1855 Field Mill Mansfield Town 1861 Deepdale Preston North End 1875 Stamford Bridge Chelsea 1875 Ewood Park Blackburn Rovers 1882 Turf Moor Burnley 1883 Anfield Liverpool 1884 Portman Road Ipswich Town 1884

Ewood Park was officially opened in 1882, being Rovers’ home for the last 142 years.

The stadium has four stands. The north stand is called the Ronnie Clayton Blackburn End. It was named after Rovers legend Ronnie Clayton, who made nearly 600 league appearances for the club from 1950 until 1969. It was named after him in August 2011.

The east stand is known as the Riverside stand, and the west stand is known as the Jack Walker stand, their former owner. He renovated the ground in the early 1990s, and took the club to becoming Premier League champions in 1995.

Finally, the south stand is the Bryan Douglas Darwen End. It is the stand for away supporters, and was named after Bryan Douglas in November 2012. He is another Rovers legend, who made over 400 league appearances between 1952 and 1969.

Ewood Park is rated highly by most fans

On Google reviews, Ewood Park has a rating of 4.2 out of 5, with most people who have visited seemingly enjoying their time visiting the stadium.

Here are what seven people said on Google reviews about their experience.

Patricia Taylor said: "First time here. Great stadium. Great set up for away fans. Stewards made you feel welcome and were very helpful. Catering facilities were ok. The only downside was not much to choose from drinks wise."

Adam Craske said: "Family friendly stadium with excellent facilities. Good food at reasonable prices."

Jonathan Edwards said: "Not very welcoming and the car park cost £12 in advance. The staff were friendly and the home support very quiet. It took nearly an hour to get out of the car park after the game…"

Chris Jones said: "Whatever stewards there were at this place had no interest in doing their jobs with any sense of efficiency. Well over 1,000 away supporters still outside the ground at kick off. Some of whom had queued for over an hour. What an absolute shambles."

Ian Fawcett said: "Had a great time at a family friendly ground. The club are inclusive and are particularly good at reaching out and involving its local community."

Mark Houlton said: "Decent ground for away fans, good views of the pitch from behind the goal. Typical options for food - pies, hot dogs, crisps and chocolate."

Jill Cross said: "Enjoyed my first Match. Great Curry and rice. Good seats and not overpriced."

Frazer Tierney said: "Standstill at the turnstiles, no movement for long periods of time. Entered the grounds 20 minutes late. Walked up to the top and had to join 100s of people forced to stand on the stairs as there were no seats available. Massive failure on all fronts. Not what you expect from a Championship League team who boast the ability to accommodate 30,000. Couldn’t accommodate 18,000!"

Overall, the reviews are good. Ewood Park clearly has its flaws, like the standstill at turnstiles. This could be down to how old the ground is, not having the facilities to be working as well as they should be at all times.

Everyone has their own opinions on food and drink, but there seems to be a general consensus that the food tastes nice and that there is a variety of options.

But the one thing that stands out is that it is great for away fans. Clearly, the view from the away end (the south stand) is brilliant, receiving a fair amount of praise.

Overall, Ewood Park appears to be rated highly, especially by away fans.