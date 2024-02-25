Highlights St Andrew's Stadium has a capacity of 29,409, ranking it 12th in the Championship.

Supporters generally view the stadium positively, with a 4.2/5 rating on average from over 3000 Google reviews.

While some negative reviews exist, recent improvements to St Andrew's hope to maintain positive experiences.

Having been home to Birmingham City since 1906, St Andrew's is one of the longest-serving stadiums in the EFL Championship.

Holding nearly 30,000 supporters at full capacity, when Blues fans are on song, it can really give the Birmingham players a lift.

Capacity of Birmingham City's St Andrew's

As mentioned above, Birmingham City's St Andrew's holds just shy of 30,000 at full capacity, 29,409 to be exact.

That is a decent size for the Championship, and ranks 12th in terms of capacity in the division, as you can see below.

Whilst St Andrew's is some way short of Sunderland's Stadium of Light, which holds 48,707, it is far larger than the smallest stadium in the second tier - Rotherham United's New York Stadium (12,000).

Supporters' thoughts on Birmingham City's St Andrew's

Having discussed Birmingham City's home form, and the capacity of the stadium, it's time to discuss what supporters really think of St Andrew's.

Generally, it seems as though supporters have a positive view of the ground, too, with St Andrew's having a 4.2/5 rating on average from over 3000 Google reviews.

One reviewer, Steve L, gave the stadium five stars, commenting on the recent improvements made at the ground:

"Really enjoyed my trip to St. Andrews @ Knighthead Park . I haven't been in a while as I live a long distance from it now. Lots of fantastic improvements have been made since my last visit, which all helped to add to the match day experience. Hopefully, I'll be able to return sooner rather than later to see the continuing drive to deliver better.

Another reviewer, Adam Linekar also commented on the recent improvements made to the stadium, namely fresh paint and renovated seating. He did, however, have one issue.

"Incredible experience. Wonderful people and excellent football. Fresh paint and renovated seating is looking great, the effort in match day experience was clear. The food and drink offerings for the Main stand and family area are however still totally inadequate. An hour before kick off I queued 35mins for a drink, which was dumped into a pair of plastic cups (a single pint sized cup would have worked). Service staff were poor, but this was an exception to an otherwise fantastic experience."

It is not only recently since improvements have been made that the club's ground has come in for good reviews, though.

Two years ago, for example, Alex Doyle gave the following four star review, commending the old-fashioned style of the ground.

"A good old fashioned ground that has good views and is close to the pitch. The ground has a modern look to it with the exception of the main stand which is were I was seated. The main stand looks and feels a bit outdated and needs to be improved to keep up with the times. Overall a decent ground to watch a match and good athmosphere present."

It also appears that the men's matchday experience is not the only thing attracting good reviews, with Symone Ingram having reviewed positively after watching the Blues' female side at the stadium.

"Watched BCFC ladies play via The Alliance Suite at St Andrews. It was excellent. Food was good and brilliant seats."

It isn't all positive reviews, though, with some supporters also commenting negatively on their time at St Andrew's.

Graham Parsons, for example, offered just a three-star review after struggling to navigate the ground:

"Very difficult to find correct entrance and even more difficult to find correct seat as all numbers worn out and hard to interpret. Never had this problem at all other grounds visited. Ground in need of refurbishment. Poor."

Another supporter, Dwayne Pipe, rated the ground just one star, claiming that there were leaks:

"Poor atmosphere and the ground is falling to pieces. If it’s raining taking a umbrella because the rain leaks through the roof. Poor experience but they do a cracking pie."

Edward Armitage also shared another poor experience at the stadium as an away supporter six months ago:

"Worst away day experience for a long time. Stewards didn't understand basic queries, half time I went under stand to hospitality areas to get a pie & tea, no food whatsoever available, tea, coffee & fake pop only served & no beer served at all to fans. If possible I would give less than 1 star rating."

In conclusion, though, whilst there are of course, mixed reviews, they generally tend to be positive.

Indeed, as discussed above, the stadium has been reviewed over 3000 times by visitors, who, on average, gave the ground a rating of 4.2/5.

With recent work done on the ground, too, the hope will surely be that those reviews will only continue to be positive moving forward.