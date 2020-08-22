Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Do not sell to them at any cost’ – Plenty of QPR fans react as new suitor enters Ebere Eze race

Fulham have entered the race to sign Queens Park Rangers’ Ebere Eze, reports West London Sport.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs this summer. At first it seemed like Crystal palace were leading the pack, but they’ve since had a bid rejected by QPR.

That allowed West Ham to move into pole position but with David Moyes struggling to offload some of his high-earners, they’ve seemingly taken a backseat in the Eze pursuit.

Leeds United have touted with an interest, and now Fulham are said to be keen on the £20 million man.

Needless to say, the QPR fans are desperate for the club to not sell their prime asset to one of their most bitter rivals. Fulham earned promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs this season, beating fellow West Londoners Brentford in the final.

They could yet meet QPR’s £20 million valuation of Eze, and here’s what the R’s fans had to say about it on Twitter:


