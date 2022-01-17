‘Do not get why we would let him go’ – Plenty of Bolton Wanderers fans react as club confirm player news

Bolton are gearing up for another player departure with the news that Dennis Politic has been brought back to the club only to potentially be flogged on again.

The player has managed ten games for Port Vale so far this season, with the 21-year-old scoring two goals and bagging one assist along the way. He has looked bright in League Two and while the club would no doubt have been hoping to hold onto him for a bit longer, it seems as though his future may now lie elsewhere.

Bolton’s official website has reported that he is now back with his parent side but it isn’t so he can play a part for them in the second half of the season. Instead, it appears as though he will now enter talks with an unnamed side about a potential permanent move away.

He managed 24 games for Wanderers in League One during the season in which they were relegated. He still managed to look fairly bright though despite his age at the time. Even now, he continues to look bright in the EFL.

However, it appears as though his time at Bolton may soon be coming to an end – and the club’s fans have now taken to Twitter to react to the news that he could be out the exit door.

Consistently let go of young talent, just don’t get it. Time will tell if he is going to be as good as he seemingly can be, but do not get why we would let him go. — Jon (@Jonny_hall04) January 17, 2022

Hopefully get abit of money for him but doubt it — Will🚀🚀 (@blastoffhtown) January 17, 2022

Good business. Future lies elsewhere, clearly. Good to get some sort of fee that can be put straight back into use to help bring someone in. All the best, we move on. — Danny (@TrottersDan) January 17, 2022

Why aren't we keeping him, great talent also what he did for the club, we should've offered him more than a year 🤦‍♂️ — Jack Halliwell (@Jack_BWFC2021) January 17, 2022

We've not really seen enough of him at this level tbf? But wish him well hopefully get a few quid for him — Chris Watt (@cwatt957) January 17, 2022

Fair play. If it is the Italian club, it’s a good move for him and, arguably, their offer will likely beyond our reach financially. Indicates why he knocked us back previously. Shame but not much we could do really. Good luck to him. — Dave (@HallsworthBWFC) January 17, 2022

Cash in if he won’t sign a deal — Ben Armstrong (@Ben_Armstrong10) January 17, 2022

It seems then as if some Bolton fans are divided. Some have thanked him for his service but understand that his future doesn’t lie with the club and that they would be quite happy to cash in on him now – especially if it means bringing in a fair fee. Others though believe he hasn’t been given a fair crack and have questioned the decision.

No deal is officially done yet, so he could still stay at Bolton. If he does secure a move away though, only time will tell as to whether it has been the right decision by Ian Evatt and the club to let him go.

The Verdict

Dennis Politic has had brief spells in most leagues in the EFL so far, albeit he hasn’t had much chance at League One level. In League Two though, he has looked bright for Port Vale and the signs are there that he could flourish if given regular football.

That is probably why some Bolton fans are now questioning the potential decision to sell him on. If he’s now 21-years-old and is looking fairly solid in the fourth tier, then it begs the question of whether he should be given a chance a division higher.

Bolton are currently near the bottom of the table and an extra bit of attacking flair and creativity could certainly help them in their bid to steer clear of the drop this campaign. However, it now looks as if he won’t get that chance and may end up elsewhere instead.

Right now, it isn’t clear as to where he is heading. I suppose at the end of the day, only time and whether he flourishes at his new club will decide whether Bolton made the right call or not.