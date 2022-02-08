‘Do it now or not at all’ – Should Barnsley replace Poya Asbaghi with EFL veteran? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Barnsley find themselves at the foot of the Championship table and are eight points from safety.

The Tykes are enduring a polar opposite campaign to the success they enjoyed last time out, with Valerien Ismael guiding the Yorkshire club to the second-tier play-offs.

With Ismael departing, Markus Schopp was tasked with maintaining the extremely high standards that his predecessor set, however, his time was up in November after a poor start to the new season.

Things are yet to take an upwards turn for new boss Poya Asbaghi, and the Tykes are currently 12 games without a Championship win.

The Sun have linked Neil Warnock with the Barnsley job, with Asbaghi’s position seemingly under pressure.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding the potential appointment of Warnock and whether it would be the right decision…

George Dagless

They either do it now or not at all.

I don’t think Barnsley really have the time to dilly dally over decisions, you only need to look at the league table to see that.

Their January window was poor and it is clear that right now the manager is not getting a tune from the players, with him now without any opportunity to change his squad between now and the end of the season.

If Barnsley feels the squad needs a bit of a rocket or at least some extra motivating, bringing in Warnock could be the way to go – though I do wonder if he’d fancy trying to turn around such a job in such short time.

Worth a punt in their situation, though? I would say so.

Toby Wilding

This does feel like something well worth considering for those in charge at Oakwell.

With Barnsley still yet to win a Championship game since Asbaghi’s appointment in November, it seems clear that things simply aren’t working out for him with the Tykes.

As a result, with the club already eight points adrift of safety, you do get the feeling that something has to change if they are to have any chance of avoiding relegation this season.

That could come in the form of a change in the dugout, and while he may not be a long term option, Warnock is someone who in the short term, could get the response out of this side that at least gives them some hope of getting out of trouble.

However, you do have to wonder whether a reunion with a certain, recently available Valerien Ismael, could be worth considering for the Tykes, given the lift he could potential bring to Oakwell.

Alfie Burns

That doesn’t quite match up with the Barnsley philosophy of recent seasons, which makes me think it won’t be a tactic the club are completely sold on.

Warnock is such a short-term fix, whereby even if he keeps you in the division, you are then having to make another managerial change in the near future.

For what it is worth, Barnsley look bang in trouble and you can’t even be sure that a change in manager is going to give them any hope of surviving.

With that in mind, Asbaghi may well leave, but in that eventuality, Barnsley should be looking to the longer-term and getting someone in that could help them rebuild in League One in the worst-case scenario.

Warnock just doesn’t fit the bill at all in my opinion.