As far as clubs being promoted from League One to the Championship go, Ipswich Town are looking well positioned to be only the fourth club to make the jump from the third tier to the Premier League ever.

Watford, Southampton and Town's bitter East Anglian rivals Norwich City have all achieved the monumental feat, but the Tractor Boys are aiming to become the fourth, and there's certainly a feel-good factor in Suffolk recently.

Town smashed in over 100 league goals last season under Kieran McKenna, whose football has brought the fans flooding back to Portman Road, the ownership group - Gamechanger 20 Ltd - have invested plenty of money and major club sponsor Ed Sheeran has been making his presence felt at many matches.

Ipswich Town's home ticket prices

For many years in their long period in the Championship between 2002 and 2019, as well as when they were in League One, Ipswich's attendances dropped below the 20,000 mark, and considering Portman Road holds a capacity of 29,673, there was plenty of empty seats.

However, McKenna's tenure has seen more exciting football played and supporters come back in their droves, with not a single league fixture last season dropping below 20,000, and in 2023-24 they are more often than not selling out the home stands for matches.

Like many clubs, Ipswich operate a graded system when it comes to matches - A, B and C - with the cheapest adult ticket for non-members coming in the West Stand Family Arena, which is £23 for a Grade C match.

The most expensive general Grade C ticket is £34 for non-members and £32 for members in the Cobbold Stand Upper Tier, whilst the most expensive ticket in Grade A comes in the West Stand and Cobbold Stand, which will set you back £38 for non-members and £36 for members.

As far as season ticket prices go, the Sir Bobby Robson Stand saw adult renewals cost £353 in the lower tier and £464 in the upper tier, whilst the Sir Alf Ramsay Stand were also the same prices.

The Cobbold Stand's Block C saw a higher renewal price at £551 as a more premium area, but it's hard to argue that fans aren't getting their value for money right now.

Ipswich Town's 2023-24 home form

Ipswich were fantastic on home soil last season, and their momentum has carried on through into the 2023-24 campaign at a higher level.

The Tractor Boys have competed in 14 home matches so far out of a possible 23 in the regular season, and after losing to Leeds United in late August, they went on a streak of eight matches where they won as hosts.

McKenna's side are still unbeaten at the time of writing since that 4-3 loss against Daniel Farke's side over five months ago, showing just how strong they have been.

Ipswich Town at Portman Road, 2023/24 Championship Season Team Result Scoreline Stoke City W 2-0 Leeds United L 3-4 Cardiff City W 3-2 Blackburn Rovers W 4-3 Hull City W 3-0 Preston North End W 4-2 Plymouth Argyle W 3-2 Swansea City W 3-2 Millwall W 3-1 Coventry City W 2-1 Norwich City D 2-2 Leicester City D 1-1 Queens Park Rangers D 0-0 Sunderland W 2-1 Stats Correct As Of February 5, 2024

There has been plenty of goals too to see - the stalemate with QPR in December was the only time that Ipswich have failed to score at home this seasom in the league, and in total from 14 matches, there has been 56 goals, which despite not being ideal in terms of Town's defensive performances is still an indication of how entertaining it has been to watch matches at Portman Road in 2023-24.

Home form could hold key to promotion for Ipswich Town

Considering Ipswich have lost less league matches this season on home soil than Leicester City, albeit not picking up as many points as them, it shows that Portman Road is one of the toughest places in the Championship to go.

General form for the Tractor Boys has fallen off a bit since mid-December, which has allowed Southampton and Leeds United to catch up and overtake them, but the arrival of Kieffer Moore for a second stint at the club will surely mean they have a big say in the top two race still.

Moore will be more useful for away games where it may be tougher to get a result, and his two-goal salvo in the defeat to Preston North End showed that, but he will be also looking to fire in the goals at home too.

Put it this way though - if Ipswich can carry on unbeaten at home until the end of the regular season, then they should be there or thereabouts in the race for automatic promotion.