This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leicester City are one of three Championship teams interested in signing Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill.

That is according to TEAMtalk, who also report that Leeds United and Middlesbrough are interested in the player.

The 27-year-old was an important figure in Burnley’s successful Championship campaign last season, scoring seven goals and registering 10 assists in 48 appearances.

However, that has seemingly changed over the summer, as the midfielder only has one year remaining on his contract. Plus, the arrival of Sander Berge has seen him fall down the pecking order at the club, as he was on the bench for their opening game against Manchester City.

Brownhill isn’t short of suitors, as the three Championship sides are keen, as well as teams from the top flight.

Would Josh Brownhill be a good signing for Leicester City?

As we wait to see how this news develops, some of the writers at Football League World have discussed this possible transfer and stated whether they think Burnley would sell the player.

Here is what they said…

Brett Worthington

This could easily be the signing of the summer in the Championship transfer window.

Brownhill showed last season with Burnley and the years before that with Bristol City that he is a very accomplished midfielder at this level.

So, if he is available for a transfer, then a team like Leicester should do everything they can to secure his services.

The Foxes need to add some more goals and creativity to their midfield, and while he won’t be a direct replacement for James Maddison, he would go a long way towards filling that potential void alongside another player.

Brownhill is only 27, so he is a player who is still in his prime years and would definitely offer something different to this Leicester team.

It is unclear if Burnley would sell and for how much, but given he only has 12 months left on his contract and seems to be down the pecking order, you can’t expect them to be asking for a huge amount to let him go.

So it is a deal that is surely worth pursuing for the Foxes in what remains of this transfer window.

Ned Holmes

Josh Brownhill is a brilliant midfielder that would be an asset to any Championship club but having just secured a return to the Premier League, I find it hard to believe he would want to drop down to the second tier already.

His future might be up for discussion in January if he hasn't seen many minutes but I can't believe that he's fallen so far down in Vincent Kompany's estimations that things will get to that point. Brownhill was brilliant for the Clarets last term and, in my eyes, one of their most important players as they won the Championship at a canter.

From a purely Leicester City perspective, if a deal is there to be done then it's worth chasing. At first Bristol City and then Burnley, he has proven a top-quality operator at second tier level while he showed in previous seasons at Turf Moor that he's not out of place in the Premier League either.

As such, he makes sense as a target for a promotion contender like Leicester - he's ready to plug straight in and make an impact in both divisions.

His dynamism could make him a real asset for the Foxes. They're not short of options in the centre of the park after the loan deal for Cesare Casadei but Brownhill would strengthen any squad in the division and could bolster their numbers ahead of any potential exits.