Following any football team home and away can be extremely expensive, but for some clubs, it has greater value for fans than others, and perhaps Coventry City are an example of that in recent seasons.

The Premier League has become so lucrative that there is now so much on the line in the battle for a place in the division, and Coventry endured the most difficult of days last year as Mark Robins’ side missed out on a top-flight return by the narrowest of margins after a magnificent campaign prior to their play-off final defeat.

Fankaty Dabo’s penalty miss sealed the Sky Blues’ fate, consigning them to another term in the second tier, with Luton Town earning victory in the play-off final instead. Coventry have had to rebuild and go again, but put plenty of the funds raised from Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer's sales to good use.

Their recruitment kept fans optimistic this season, and another push for the top six is their current situation, with Coventry in the race alongside plenty of other Championship teams vying for two places in the top six.

Championship play-off race (As it stands February 6th) Team P GD Pts 5 West Bromwich Albion 29 14 48 6 Hull City 29 5 45 7 Coventry City 30 12 44 8 Sunderland 30 8 44 9 Norwich City 30 3 44 10 Preston North End 30 -11 42 11 Watford 30 6 41 12 Middlesbrough 29 1 41 13 Cardiff City 29 -3 40 14 Bristol City 30 -1 38

The cost of a Coventry City season ticket

Coventry are competing at the CBS Arena this season after a number of issues raised doubts over their future in the stadium earlier this year. It has been the home of the Sky Blues since 2021 after a two-year period away from the stadium before then.

In the middle of a cost of living crisis, the ability to follow your team week-to-week, both home and away, is something that many will have to weigh up the expense of. On top of all the travel, food, and drink expenses, there is, of course, one expense that you can't avoid if you want to watch your team play: the ticket.

A home ticket to follow the Sky Blues this season will cost, on average, around £460. The cheapest adult ticket is worth £400. That means Coventry have the ninth most expensive tickets for those who can only afford the cheapest ticket on offer.

The £400 figure is bettered by big clubs such as: Leeds United, Norwich City, and Watford - all of whom have competed in the Premier League in recent years. However, the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United, and Millwall down the bottom end of the division all also have more expensive tickets in terms of this criteria.

But, in terms of the average season ticket price, Coventry fall to 12th in the standings with their £460 price point. Is that good value in the circumstances? We take a look, here.

Coventry City tickets are good value

Of course, some fans will go to games just for the day out or the value of being surrounded by family or friends, but sport is also about entertainment and that winning feeling as well.

The club feel more together than ever, having battled through League's One and Two to return to the second tier, and dealing with issues surrounding the stadium as well, but they have undoubtedly been one of the best sides in the whole of the EFL in terms of their development and progression as a club season on season as well.

Despite losing two key players over the summer, that has been no different this season, with Robins' side competing for a play-off place once more, and they have been able to enjoy it on home soil in particular as well.

Coventry have the ninth best home record in the division and have only lost once in the league at the CBS Arena so far. Eight draws in 15 games may give the overall appearance of a dull side, but in recent months there has been a serious improvement in terms of wins, with the side winning four of their last seven league games at home, which is 66.6% of their overall league wins at home this season, having won just two of the first eight.

They have been extremely solid, if not spectacular, limiting the opposition to just 13 goals - the fourth-best record at home in the division. And, whilst they may not be as entertaining as sides such as Plymouth and Ipswich, who have seen 59 and 56 league goals at either end in home games respectively, they are one of the hardest teams to beat.

They have scored 22 times in 15 home fixtures, but their current position in seventh should have supporters continuing to turn up at the price of a matchday ticket, with Robins and co. heading for another play-off tilt once more.