Blackburn Rovers have been unpleasantly surprising this season.

Last campaign, the Lancashire side enjoyed a lengthy promotion push, but finished just outside the play-off places, despite being level on points with sixth place.

There was a feeling among the fanbase that Jon Dahl Tomasson would once again lead Blackburn to a push for promotion to the Premier League this season, but unfortunately, this has been far from the case.

Rovers have won just 10 out of their 29 league games this season, drawing three and losing 16.

This sort of form has seen the side struggle to pick up any consistency, as they currently sit 18th, just five points above the drop zone.

Blackburn have failed to win in their last eight league games, hence their plummet into 18th place in the table.

This begs the question as to whether Rovers fans are truly getting good value for their money this season.

They are seeing very little success so far this campaign, and they must be disappointed with their side considering their strong 2022-23 season.

What are ticket prices like at Ewood Park?

Blackburn kept their same ticketing policy from last season, showing no increase in matchday prices, which was a good sign.

Category A games, likely to be rival games, start at £30 for adults, with Category B games starting at £25 and Category C starting at £20, depending on which stand you sit in.

If you are a Blackburn fan between the ages of 18 and 23, you are able to watch Championship football for a reasonable price each week, with Category A games starting at £18, Category B at £15 and Category C at £12.

It is the season ticket prices that could be seen as overpriced, especially when you compare them to prices set by other Championship clubs.

The cheapest adult season ticket costs £429, and according to Statista, this is the 5th most expensive in the Championship, behind only Millwall, Norwich, Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough.

To put this into context, the cheapest adult season ticket for league leaders, Leicester City, costs just £385.

Have performances this season justified ticket prices?

It's no secret that Blackburn Rovers and Jon Dahl Tomasson have struggled massively for consistency this season, and their home form has been rather uninspiring.

From their 15 home league games this season, Blackburn have won just five and lost eight, drawing the other two 1-1 and 2-2.

One win every three home games seems like awful value for money for the season ticket holders who have spent over £420 this season.

Their defensive record is also evident at home, conceding 26 goals in those 15 games, which is the worst defensive record at home in the league this season.

Blackburn's saving grace at Ewood Park this season has been their results in cup competitions.

Rovers remain in the FA Cup, after a 5-2 win over Cambridge United, followed by a 4-1 win over Wrexham, with both games having been played at Ewood Park.

As for the EFL Cup, their two home games consisted of a 4-3 win over Walsall and a 5-2 victory over fellow-Championship side, Cardiff City.

Despite these thrilling, high-scoring games, albeit mostly against lower opposition, this has not justified the prices of season tickets.

Blackburn's season tickets do not include cup games, so if you wish to attend a cup game and you are a season ticket holder, you must spend extra money.

Rovers have eight home games remaining in the Championship, as well as a big FA Cup clash at home to Newcastle United at the end of February, so the club must improve their performances in order to finally give their supporters some value for their money.