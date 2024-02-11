Do Birmingham City supporters really get value for money at St Andrew's?

Birmingham City's supporters have been through an emotional rollercoaster this season.

They enjoyed the high of a takeover in the summer, with the arrival of Tom Wagner allowing Blues to start a new chapter following the BSHL era.

Many fans welcomed this - and they managed to bring in some excellent additions during the summer - from the money they raised from transfers.

On the pitch, they made an excellent start to the campaign, with John Eustace guiding them into the play-offs.

But the board decided they wanted a change of style, so they replaced Eustace with Wayne Rooney, who endured a torrid time and guided Blues into a relegation scrap before his dismissal last month.

Tony Mowbray has now come in and he looks to be a good appointment, even if he hasn't won every game in charge.

Following his work at Sunderland, many Blues supporters will be expecting to be entertained at St Andrew's between now and the end of the season.

But do Birmingham fans really get value for money on home turf? We take a look below.

Birmingham City home ticket prices

Some of Blues' tickets are extremely pricey.

For a category A game, you could pay up to £40 for a ticket, which is a huge amount. The cheapest adult ticket for this category is £32.50, which is still very expensive.

No adult tickets are under £30 for category B games either - and the cheapest category C tickets for adults are £23.50.

If you're in that adult price range, you face forking out a considerable amount if you aren't a season ticket holder, although season ticket prices were increased ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, with adults potentially paying up to £550 for a renewal.

However, that works out at just shy of £24 per game, which is expensive but not as bad as purchasing a ticket for each game.

Seniors pay slightly less for individual match tickets and those under the age of 23 pay even less, but some prices exceed £20 per game unless you are under 16.

Do Birmingham City supporters really get value for money at St Andrew's?

They have picked up more points at home than on the road, which is a real plus for home fans who go to St Andrew's.

Losing just three home games all season in the league, they have won five and drawn six.

Scoring 20 and conceding 17 in these 14 games, they haven't been too prolific in front of goal.

However, home fans who only go to games at St Andrew's are probably getting better value for money than those who travel away, with the costs of going to away matches in mind.

They endured some miserable times at home under Rooney with their loss against Hull City and late collapse against Ipswich Town coming to mind - and with some of Blues' ticket prices in mind - fans probably haven't got value for money when looking at the season as a whole.

Birmingham City at St Andrew's (2023/24) [League games] - As of 5th February Opponent Result Leeds United 1-0 W Plymouth Argyle 2-1 W Millwall 1-1 D Queens Park Rangers 0-0 D Huddersfield Town 4-1 W West Bromwich Albion 3-1 W Hull City 0-2 L Ipswich Town 2-2 D Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 W Rotherham United 0-0 D Leicester City 2-3 L Stoke City 1-3 L Bristol City 0-0 D Swansea City 2-2 D

This isn't necessarily because of the quality on the pitch. It's because of some of the prices.