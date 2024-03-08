Following his departure from Stoke City in the January transfer window, D'Margio Wright-Phillips has revealed the reasons for his exit.

Wright-Phillips - who is a third generation football with his dad being Shaun Wright-Phillips and grandfather being Ian Wright - signed for the Potters in February 2021 following his release from Man City, and he made his first-team debut just under a year later in a 2-0 FA Cup win over Leyton Orient.

However, he struggled for first team game-time for much of his time at the Bet365 Stadium, leading to loan moves to Northampton Town and Belgian side Beerschot.

The move to Beerschot came during the most recent January transfer window, signing for the European outfit after failing to make a single league appearance up to that stage of the campaign in the Championship.

He has since made five appearances in the Belgian Pro League, all of which have come from the bench, and there could be a chance to try and earn a permanent contract at the Olympisch Stadion, with his deal at Stoke expiring at the end of the current campaign - he has likely played his last match in Staffordshire having appeared 20 times for their first-team.

D'Margio Wright-Phillips' Beerschot Stats - 2023-24 Challenger League Appearances 5 Minutes Per Game 25 Goals 1 Shots Per Game 0.6 Touches Per Game 20.6 Key Passes Per Game 0.6 Big Chances Created 1 Accurate Crossses Per Game 0.6 Successful Dribbles Per Game 1.8 Stats Correct As Of March 8, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

D'Margio Wright-Phillips opens up on Stoke City exit

Wright-Phillips has claimed that a move abroad has been the best decision for his development.

He is now fully focused on improving as a footballer, which he believes will come with receiving more regular game time.

“Since I’ve been here, I’ve been able to play football again and that’s still what I enjoy doing most,” said Wright-Phillips, via Gazen van Antwerpen.

“For both the mental aspect and my development, it was good to move to another country.

“My focus is now completely on football.

“The rest will follow, but first I have to be able to give it 100 percent.

“I don’t like to look back.

“Stoke City loaned me to Beerschot so that I can play matches at a professional level again, but also enjoy the game again.

“You don’t have to look any further.”

Wright-Phillips made seven appearances in League Two last year with Northampton Town during his loan stint with the club, but the fact that he could not really break into the Cobblers' starting 11 perhaps sealed his fate ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Wright-Phillips should benefit from loan move

Wright-Phillips was receiving no game time for Stoke prior to his January switch, so it’s a decision that makes a lot of sense.

He has only been used as a substitute so far in Belgium, but the fresh environment will also help him reset and focus on his development as a player.

A move abroad should also take him out of the spotlight, with his family name likely to draw attention within England.

If he can earn some starting appearances in the coming weeks then that will be even better for his development as a player, and it could either lead to him becoming a permanent Beerschot player next season or he can put himself in the shop window for an alternative move.

Already scoring once in his first five outings in the second tier of Belgian football, Wright-Phillips is doing well and he should hopefully thrive on mainland Europe.