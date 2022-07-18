D’Margio Wright-Phillips highlights influence of Stoke City figure as fresh agreement secured

D’Margio Wright-Phillips has praised Michael O’Neill for the way he has helped him at Stoke City as the forward signed a new deal.

The 20-year-old joined the Potters from Manchester City last year and whilst he had to be patient for his chance in the first-team, Wright-Phillips would go on to make ten appearances in the Championship last season.

And, he impressed during that period, so Stoke moved to tie the youngster down on a new and improved contract, which was announced today.

Wright-Phillips is committed to the club for another two years at least, with the club having a one-year option, and the player thanked O’Neill when reacting to his new deal to the club’s media.

“I’m very happy to be here and I can’t wait to get the season going. Michael O’Neill has been a massive influence on me – I broke in quite quickly and he’s been like a father figure towards me.

“The coaches have been very influential too, staying out with me after training, doing shooting and other little bits that can help improve my game.”

The verdict

This is great news for Stoke and the player as Wright-Phillips is sure to be involved in the first-team this season and his potential will excite the support.

The youngster comes across very well with his comments here and he clearly is a fan of O’Neill, who is a good coach when it comes to developing players.

Now, it’s about building on last season and Wright-Phillips will hope to make his mark on the team as they push for promotion this season.

